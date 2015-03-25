Froome - Something Happening Too Regularly

Chris Froome has said that the terror attacks on Britain are happening too regularly.





The Team Sky rider told ASO before the opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné in St Etienne about the attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market which has seen seven people so far killed in what the Government are calling a terrorist attack: “Of course it's pretty scary.





“It's close to home for lot of people, it's something happening far too regularly these days.





From our point of view, as a team, our sympathy goes to everyone affected by this attack.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.