Froome Second On La Vuelta Stage Eleven

Chris Froome finished second as Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana won the eleventh stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage eleven took the riders on a 187.5km stage from Lorca to the Observatory on the Calar Alto mountain and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey with a lead of 36 seconds and lantern rouge being Conor Dunne of Aqua Sports.

The Irishman was in a break of fourteen riders with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon) who took a lead of 2.50 and then kept it steady around the three minute mark until it started to fracture.

Orica Scott’s Simon Yates came out of the peloton and got into a lead group with Armee, Bardet and Visconti.

Bardet took the points on the category one Alto de Velefique after Darwin Atapuma joined the break with just over thirty kilometres to go.

With just over fifteen kilometres to go, the break now of Bardet, Yates and Atapuma, had a lead of 2.49 over the peloton which had Chris Froome near the front.

Simon Yates dropped back leaving just Romain Bardet and Darwin Atapuma up front with 12.8kms to go on the final climb up to the finish line.

The gap to the break narrowed and there were gaps in the peloton with Nibali and Contador both pushing on along with Froome and his team mates and they caught up to the leaders.

Nibali started another move but Froome marked him and then had to close on Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana who went under the flam rouge ahead.

Lopez was allowed to keep his lead and took the win in 5.05.09 with Chris Froome second and Nibali third, sixteen seconds down.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

