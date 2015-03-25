Froome: Raise Your Concerns In Person

Chris Froome has told the UCI President David Lappartient that he should raise his concerns in person.





The UCI boss had told the BBC that Froome should not ride in this year's Tour De France if his case was not dealt with by then but speaking to Cyclingnews.com on Thursday, Froome said: . “I saw his comments and I think what I would say is that I’m doing my best to follow the due process here.





“I get that it’s a difficult situation. Given his concern for the reputation of the sport, I think it would be more sensible of him to raise his concerns in person or at least though the right channels as opposed to through the media.





I’m obviously doing everything I can to get this resolved as quickly as possible, and just trying to keep my head down.”









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

