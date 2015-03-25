Froome: Privileged To Be In This Position

Chris Froome said it was an amazing feeling after winning the 104 th Tour De France.

Speaking about his win which was confirmed in Paris today, Froome said: “Amazing feeling.

“The Champ Elysees never disappoints and it is so rewarding.

“Every time, it feels like more than a month on the road.

“Each time has been unique and this time will be remembered for the closest and most hard-fought race amongst the GC contenders.

“I am so privileged to be in this position. A celebration is over-due and I am looking forward to it.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.