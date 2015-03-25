 

Froome: Privileged To Be In This Position

23 July 2017 06:43

Chris Froome said it was an amazing feeling after winning the 104th Tour De France.

Speaking about his win which was confirmed in Paris today, Froome said: “Amazing feeling.

“The Champ Elysees never disappoints and it is so rewarding.

“Every time, it feels like more than a month on the road.

“Each time has been unique and this time will be remembered for the closest and most hard-fought race amongst the GC contenders.

“I am so privileged to be in this position. A celebration is over-due and I am looking forward to it.”




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.