 

Froome Out Of Yellow

13 July 2017 05:32
Chris Froome is out of the yellow jersey.

The Team Sky rider finished in fifth place on stage twelve and has lost his lead to Fabio Aru of Astana by six seconds.

Froome told Team Sky.com: “It was certainly a tough day for me in the final. My team-mates did such an amazing job today, but I didn’t have the legs at the end to finish it off. Simple as that. No excuses. I just didn’t have the legs on the final kick.

“It was brutal - ramps of over 20%. That’s a really, really hard finish. I can only say congratulations to Romain Bardet for winning the stage and Fabio Aru for taking the yellow jersey. The race is certainly on now.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

