Froome Looking Forward to La Vuelta

Chris Froome has said that he is looking forward to the Vuelta a Espana.





The four time Tour De France winner has said that after winnng the Grand Boucle, he will make every effort to win the Spanish tour which starts in Nimes, France on August 19th.





Speaking to Teamsky.com, Froome said: “The Vuelta is a race I love racing.





"It’s a vicious race but it’s three weeks that I enjoy. I’ve come second three times now and I’d love to win the Vuelta.





"To win the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible. I’ve got that opportunity now and I’m certainly going to go for it.”







LA VUELTA 2017 ROUTE





Stage 1 13.7 km Nîmes / Nîmes Stage 2 203.4 km Nîmes / Gruissan. Grand Narbonne. Aude Stage 3 158.5 km Prades Conflent Canigó / Andorra la Vella Stage 4 198.2 km Escaldes-Engordany / Tarragona. Anella Mediterránea 2018 Stage 5 175.7 km Benicàssim / Alcossebre Stage 6 204.4 km Vila-real / Sagunt Stage 7 207 km Llíria / Cuenca. Ciudad Patrimonio de la Humanidad Stage 8 199.5 km Hellín / Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Interior Stage 9 174 km Orihuela. Ciudad del Poeta Miguel Hernández / Cumbre del Sol. El Poble Nou de Benitatxell Rest day Provincia de Alicante Stage 10 164.8 km Caravaca Año Jubilar 2017 / ElPozo Alimentación Stage 11 187.5 km Lorca / Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto

Stage 12 160.1 km Motril / Antequera. Los Dólmenes Stage 13 198.4 km Coín / Tomares Stage 14 175 km Écija / Alto Sierra de La Pandera Stage 15 129.4 km Alcalá la Real / Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil Rest day Logroño Stage 16 40.2 km Circuito de Navarra / Logroño Stage 17 180.5 km Villadiego / Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega Stage 18 169 km Suances / Santo Toribio de Liébana Stage 19 149.7 km Caso. Parque Natural de Redes / Gijón Stage 20 117.5 km Corvera de Asturias / Alto de l'Angliru Stage 21 117.6 km Arroyomolinos / Madrid

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.