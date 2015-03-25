Froome Looking Forward to La Vuelta

Chris Froome has said that he is looking forward to the Vuelta a Espana.
The four time Tour De France winner has said that after winnng the Grand Boucle, he will make every effort to win the Spanish tour which starts in Nimes, France on August 19th.
Speaking to Teamsky.com, Froome said: “The Vuelta is a race I love racing.
"It’s a vicious race but it’s three weeks that I enjoy. I’ve come second three times now and I’d love to win the Vuelta.
"To win the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible. I’ve got that opportunity now and I’m certainly going to go for it.”
LA VUELTA 2017 ROUTE
Stage 113.7 kmNîmes / NîmesStage 2203.4 kmNîmes / Gruissan. Grand Narbonne. AudeStage 3158.5 kmPrades Conflent Canigó / Andorra la VellaStage 4198.2 kmEscaldes-Engordany / Tarragona. Anella Mediterránea 2018Stage 5175.7 kmBenicàssim / AlcossebreStage 6204.4 kmVila-real / SaguntStage 7207 kmLlíria / Cuenca. Ciudad Patrimonio de la HumanidadStage 8199.5 kmHellín / Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca InteriorStage 9174 kmOrihuela. Ciudad del Poeta Miguel Hernández / Cumbre del Sol. El Poble Nou de BenitatxellRest day Provincia de Alicante Stage 10164.8 kmCaravaca Año Jubilar 2017 / ElPozo AlimentaciónStage 11187.5 kmLorca / Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto Stage 12160.1 kmMotril / Antequera. Los DólmenesStage 13198.4 kmCoín / TomaresStage 14175 kmÉcija / Alto Sierra de La PanderaStage 15129.4 kmAlcalá la Real / Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. MonachilRest day Logroño Stage 1640.2 kmCircuito de Navarra / LogroñoStage 17180.5 kmVilladiego / Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca PasiegaStage 18169 kmSuances / Santo Toribio de LiébanaStage 19149.7 kmCaso. Parque Natural de Redes / GijónStage 20117.5 kmCorvera de Asturias / Alto de l'AngliruStage 21117.6 kmArroyomolinos / Madrid
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG