 

Froome Looking Forward to La Vuelta

26 July 2017 11:35
Chris Froome has said that he is looking forward to the Vuelta a Espana.

The four time Tour De France winner has said that after winnng the Grand Boucle, he will make every effort to win the Spanish tour which starts in Nimes, France on August 19th.

Speaking to Teamsky.com, Froome said:  “The Vuelta is a race I love racing.

"It’s a vicious race but it’s three weeks that I enjoy. I’ve come second three times now and I’d love to win the Vuelta.

"To win the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible. I’ve got that opportunity now and I’m certainly going to go for it.”

LA VUELTA 2017 ROUTE

Stage 113.7 kmNîmes / Nîmes
  • Stage 2203.4 kmNîmes / Gruissan. Grand Narbonne. Aude
  • Stage 3158.5 kmPrades Conflent Canigó / Andorra la Vella
  • Stage 4198.2 kmEscaldes-Engordany / Tarragona. Anella Mediterránea 2018
  • Stage 5175.7 kmBenicàssim / Alcossebre
  • Stage 6204.4 kmVila-real / Sagunt
  • Stage 7207 kmLlíria / Cuenca. Ciudad Patrimonio de la Humanidad
  • Stage 8199.5 kmHellín / Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Interior
  • Stage 9174 kmOrihuela. Ciudad del Poeta Miguel Hernández / Cumbre del Sol. El Poble Nou de Benitatxell
  • Rest day Provincia de Alicante
  • Stage 10164.8 kmCaravaca Año Jubilar 2017 / ElPozo Alimentación
  • Stage 11187.5 kmLorca / Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto
    • Stage 12160.1 kmMotril / Antequera. Los Dólmenes
  • Stage 13198.4 kmCoín / Tomares
  • Stage 14175 kmÉcija / Alto Sierra de La Pandera
  • Stage 15129.4 kmAlcalá la Real / Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil
  • Rest day Logroño
  • Stage 1640.2 kmCircuito de Navarra / Logroño
  • Stage 17180.5 kmVilladiego / Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega
  • Stage 18169 kmSuances / Santo Toribio de Liébana
  • Stage 19149.7 kmCaso. Parque Natural de Redes / Gijón
  • Stage 20117.5 kmCorvera de Asturias / Alto de l'Angliru
  • Stage 21117.6 kmArroyomolinos / Madrid




    • Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

    Source: DSG

