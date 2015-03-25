 

Froome: Incredible To Be Back In Yellow

15 July 2017 05:41
Chris Froome has said that is incredible to back in the yellow jersey of the 104th Tour De France.

Fabio Aru lost 26 seconds on stage fourteen and with Froome finishing seventh, it was enough to put Froome back in to the lead of the race.

Speaking to Team Sky.com, Froome said: "We did this two years ago and we saw some pretty big time gaps there with Greg van Avermaet and Peter Sagan going over the line. We knew there were going to be time gaps today - but I didn’t expect that. It’s incredible to be back in yellow, especially after a tough day in the Pyrenees a couple of days ago. To bounce back like this now feels amazing.
 
"I’ve got to thank the team today. The only reason I’m back in yellow is because of the way they rode that final. Always at the front, it meant that I was out of trouble and had the best lines through the corners. It meant that I got to that last climb and had the legs to be able to follow those front guys."

Froome was helped In the final few kilometres by Michal Kwiatkowski and said about him: "He’s been just amazing, this whole race. Everything we’ve asked of him he’s done it - and more. Today again, in the last few hundred metres he was shouting on the radio, ‘You’ve got a gap, you’ve got a gap, push forward, all the way!’ It’s such a great feeling.
 
"I’m not going to be safe until I reach Paris. As we’ve seen, each day has had surprises. The time gaps are so small, as we expected they would be in this year’s Tour, so really at this point we’re just fighting for every second we can."






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Wrap of Friday

Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

Feature 3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon

3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Feature Sport superstars who shone as veterans

Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.