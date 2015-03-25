Froome: Incredible To Be Back In Yellow

"I’ve got to thank the team today. The only reason I’m back in yellow is because of the way they rode that final. Always at the front, it meant that I was out of trouble and had the best lines through the corners. It meant that I got to that last climb and had the legs to be able to follow those front guys."



Froome was helped In the final few kilometres by Michal Kwiatkowski and said about him: "He’s been just amazing, this whole race. Everything we’ve asked of him he’s done it - and more. Today again, in the last few hundred metres he was shouting on the radio, ‘You’ve got a gap, you’ve got a gap, push forward, all the way!’ It’s such a great feeling.

"I’m not going to be safe until I reach Paris. As we’ve seen, each day has had surprises. The time gaps are so small, as we expected they would be in this year’s Tour, so really at this point we’re just fighting for every second we can."