Froome: Incredible To Be Back In Yellow

Chris Froome has said that is incredible to back in the yellow jersey of the 104th Tour De France.
Fabio Aru lost 26 seconds on stage fourteen and with Froome finishing seventh, it was enough to put Froome back in to the lead of the race.
Speaking to Team Sky.com, Froome said: "We did this two years ago and we saw some pretty big time gaps there with Greg van Avermaet and Peter Sagan going over the line. We knew there were going to be time gaps today - but I didn’t expect that. It’s incredible to be back in yellow, especially after a tough day in the Pyrenees a couple of days ago. To bounce back like this now feels amazing.
"I’ve got to thank the team today. The only reason I’m back in yellow is because of the way they rode that final. Always at the front, it meant that I was out of trouble and had the best lines through the corners. It meant that I got to that last climb and had the legs to be able to follow those front guys."
Froome was helped In the final few kilometres by Michal Kwiatkowski and said about him: "He’s been just amazing, this whole race. Everything we’ve asked of him he’s done it - and more. Today again, in the last few hundred metres he was shouting on the radio, ‘You’ve got a gap, you’ve got a gap, push forward, all the way!’ It’s such a great feeling.
"I’m not going to be safe until I reach Paris. As we’ve seen, each day has had surprises. The time gaps are so small, as we expected they would be in this year’s Tour, so really at this point we’re just fighting for every second we can."