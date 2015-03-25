Froome In BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Nominees

As expected, Chris Froome has been named amongst the list of candidates for the BBC's Sports Personality Of The Year.





Froome, has been nominated for the award on December 17th following his winning of the 2017 Tour De France for a fourth time and the Vuelta a Espana for a first time.





The list of nominees are as follows:





Elise Christie -





Mo Farah -





Chris Froome -





Lewis Hamilton -





Anthony Joshua -





Harry Kane -





Johanna Konta -





Jonnie Peacock -





Adam Peaty -





Jonathan Rea -





Anya Shrubsole -





Bianca Walkden

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

