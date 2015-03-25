Froome: I Said The GC Would Be Blown Away And They Were

Chris Froome said that he forecast the general classification group would be blown away on stage nine of the Tour De France.





Geraint Thomas, Robert Gesink and Richie Porte are all out of the race, having crashed and speaking to letour.com about the stage, Froome said: "I wasn't aware that Fabio Aru attacked. I got to know it once the journalists told me at the finish. At the time, I was too busy looking for my team car for a bike change.





"From what I understand, it looks like Richie told my rivals ‘it's not the moment to attack'. I thank Richie for having said that and the whole group to not have taken advantage of this.





"When I touched Aru's arm later on, it wasn't retaliation. It wasn't on purpose.





"I said yesterday the GC would be blown away today and it did. There are no longer ten guys in one minute on GC. It's been brutal.





"For us, losing Geraint Thomas is a massive disappointment. Losing Richie Porte is a big blow to the race. No one wants to see a protagonist quitting like this. His crash was terrifying.”









Warren Barguil of Team Sunweb said: "Four years ago, it was me beating Rigo[berto Uran in stage 16 of the Vuelta a España] but today I passed him after the line. After the efforts I made in the breakaway today, I had heavy legs at the end. It's kind of an exploit I managed to sprint for the win and finish second. I'm disappointed but I'm also proud of the work of the team all day. I'm proud of myself because not many riders could have taken the breakaway after the efforts I produced yesterday. I was in pain in the first climb. But I felt better later on. It was a marathon stage, something that suited me very well. At the difference of yesterday, I think I rode at perfection today. I didn't sprint atop the third category climbs to keep my energy for the Hors-Category climbs. The other riders might have thought in the third category climbs that I wasn't interested in the polka dot jersey but that was my goal today. I'll go on the offensive again. There are two more weeks to race and I like that."









Simon Yates said: "I'm pretty tired. I gave up in the front group when I had nothing left. I really gave the maximum. But I'm happy with my ride. It was just an extremely hard day and I'm really looking for a rest day. I need it. I'm absolutely exhausted. In the past few years, Sky dictated the race. With this course today, I believe the organizers wanted to spice it up. That's one way to do it, have small roads, technical roads, hard roads to ride… I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It makes for an exciting racing, which is what we do. It is a sport. The peloton is very nervous also, big stakes, it's the Tour de France, maybe a few guys took too many risks but I didn't see much of the crashes."

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

