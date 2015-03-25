 

Froome; I Am Where I Need To Be

28 June 2017 06:50
Team Sky's Chris Froome has said that he is where he needs to be going into the 104th Tour De France. 

Froome, was speaking at the Team Sky Tour De France Press Conference at the Messe Centre in Dusseldorf ahead of the race which starts on Saturday.

The three time winner said: "I am where I need to be. 

" I have been light of race days but I am coming in fresher and I'm ready for the next three weeks.

Froome admitted that Jacob Fuglsang of Astana who won the Dauphiné will definitely be a rival but said: "My hunger has not got any less. I am as motivated as ever.

" A potential four Tour De France titles is massive and this year the challenge is even bigger with riders in form and on a different course.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group (Dusseldorf)

Source: DSG

