Froome Denies Plea Bargain Story

Chris Froome has strongly denied a story in an Italian newspaper accusing him of plea bargaining.
The Corriere della Sera claimed that he was considering accepting a six-month sanction as a plea bargain on the advice of his wife, Michelle, who is also his manager and also claimed he would agree to an “acceptance of consequences” deal in order to prevent the case of Froome's adverse analytical finding to a urine test during the Vuelta a Espana which he won, going to an independent anti-doping trial.
Froome tweeted: “I have seen the report in Corriere della Sera this morning – it’s completely untrue.”
There are media reports that Froome will not accept even a single day of a ban for his failed test when double the permitted amount of a banned asthma drug, salbutamol, was found in his system and that Froome, Team Sky and his solicitor Mike Morgan, are continuing to 'finding a physiological reason to explain why he returned an adverse analytical finding to a urine test.'
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG