Froome Dedicates His TDF Win

Chris Froome dedicated his fourth Tour De France win to his family and team.
Speaking on the podium after being crowned the winner of the 104th Tour De France in Paris, Froome said: “I dedicate this to my family. I could not do this without your love and support.
“I thank my team. I could not have achieved this without you both on and off the bike.
“Performances have pushed me harder than ever before and we have had to race harder but the commaraderie amongst the peloton is something else and I thank the riders for their sportsmanship. The opportunity to win a fourth Tour De France has inspired me more than ever before.
