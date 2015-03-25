 

Froome- Amazing Feeling To Be Back In Yellow

05 July 2017 05:07
Chris Froome has said that he is delighted to be back in yellow after finishing third on the fifth stage of the Tour De France.

Froome said to the Team Sky press office: "It's an amazing feeling to be back in yellow. Having said that I know the race is far from over. It's only just begun for me.

"I think as a team we're in a great position, first and second. We can take confidence away from that and I think it gives us options going forward in terms of being able to play both cards. 

"Today went really well. The team did a great job, keeping me out of trouble and then setting that pace on the final climb. If anything we made a little mistake in the final giving Aru that much space to go. But with it being flat before that final kick, I think no one really wanted to be left pulling at that point.

"[Aru] showed already at the Dauphine he's in great form and today just confirmed that."
Stage five result:

1. Fabio Aru (Astana) 3:44:06
2. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) +16"
3. Chris Froome (Team Sky) +20"
4. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) s.t 
5. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) +24"
10. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +40"

Overall standings:

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 18:38:59
2. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +12"
3. Fabio Aru (Astana) +14"
4. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) +25"
5. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) 


Kev Monks for Digital Sports 

Source: DSG

