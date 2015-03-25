Froome- Amazing Feeling To Be Back In Yellow





Froome said to the Team Sky press office: " It's an amazing feeling to be back in yellow. Having said that I know the race is far from over. It's only just begun for me.





"I think as a team we're in a great position, first and second. We can take confidence away from that and I think it gives us options going forward in terms of being able to play both cards.





"Today went really well. The team did a great job, keeping me out of trouble and then setting that pace on the final climb. If anything we made a little mistake in the final giving Aru that much space to go. But with it being flat before that final kick, I think no one really wanted to be left pulling at that point.





"[Aru] showed already at the Dauphine he's in great form and today just confirmed that."

Stage five result:



1. Fabio Aru (Astana) 3:44:06

2. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) +16"

3. Chris Froome (Team Sky) +20"

4. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) s.t

5. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) +24"

10. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +40"



Overall standings:



1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 18:38:59

2. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +12"

3. Fabio Aru (Astana) +14"

4. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) +25"

5. Richie Porte (BMC Racing)



