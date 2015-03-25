 

France Gets A TDF Stage Winner On Bastille Day

14 July 2017 04:40
Team Sunweb's has won stage thirteen of the 104th Tour De France.

Fabio Aru was the new race leader on Bastille Day for a 101km stage from Saint Gions to Foix.

Direct Energie's Thomas Voeckler and King of The Mountains leader Warren Barguil of Team Sunweb were the first away but were caught with ten kilometres gone and it was Sylvain Chavenel who took the sprint.

Alessandro De Marchi was first over the category one climb on the Col de Latrape before Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa attacked on the Col d' Agnes climb, followed by twenty one riders with sixty kilometres to go.

Contador was first to the ten points on the climb as this group which included the yellow jersey wearer extended their lead to 2.41.

Nairo Quintana, Kwiatkowski and Barguil were chasing Contador and Landa with 40kms left and closed in as they started on the Mur De Peguere.

An injured wrist forced Jakob Fuglsang, a big threat to GC, to abandon, as Landa and Contador increased their lead with 33kms

The duo were joined by Barguil and Quintana and the quartet stayed all the way to the finish with Warren Barguil taking the win, followed by  Nairo Quintana, Alberto Contador, Mikel Landa, and Simon Yates, who came in 1.39 down.

Source: DSG

