Omar Fraile of Astana took the win on the fifth stage of the Basque Country Tour.





The race had a new leader in LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic after his win in the time trial for this 164.7km stage from Vitoria to Eibar.





Fraile took the win after coming out of the group of favourites to win ahead of the race leader and Ion Izagirre.





Primoz Roglic retains his lead.





Source: DSG

