Fraile Signs With Astana

Astana Proteam is happy to announce a two-year agreement with Spanish rider Omar Fraile (for 2018 and 2019).

- Astana is one of the biggest and most famous teams in the peloton, and for me it will be a great honour to become a part of this project for the next two years. In previous seasons I’ve made a big step ahead in my development as a professional rider, and I hope, I will continue it in Astana Team. I really like the style of Astana Team and its great focus on the Grand tours, - said Omar Fraile.

Omar Fraile (27) is a professional rider since 2013. In the season of 2015 he’s got a serious attention on himself after winning a King of Mountain jersey of the Vuelta a España and Vuelta al País Vasco and after taking two wins at Italian one-day race Giro dell’Appennino and at a stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque. He repeated his success in the mountain classification of the Vuelta a España in 2016, while in the current season Fraile took a nice victory at a stage of the Giro d’Italia and became second in the general classification of the Tour of Yorkshire.

- Omar is a very strong climber, who can be a good strengthening for our team at the Grand tours. He can do well in any kind of climbs, but also he could be a strong part of the team in the team time trial races. We’ve been watching this athlete for a while, and this season he’s impressed us at the Giro d’Italia. I am sure, Fraile will be able to fully reach his potential in our team, - said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group















