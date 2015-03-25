Fraile: I Had This Stage Marked For A Long Time

The Maglia Rosa Tom Dumoulin said: “The stage went like we expected. It was hard with a lot of fights on the first climb to get in the break, but we never stressed. With Laurens [ten Dam] in the front, I felt protected. The gap I have on GC gives more room to play with. My adversaries are the ones who have to make up a lot of time on me in the mountains, so the pressure is on them, not on me. I don’t know all the climbs, I know the Mortirolo and the Stelvio since I had a training camp in Livigno in 2015, but we have the climbs on video and I’m not scared.”
FINAL RESULT
1 - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) - 161km in 4h23’14”, average speed 36,697km/h
2 - Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.
3 - Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"
3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"
JERSEYS
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
STATISTICS
- Omar Fraile scored the first ever victory at the Giro d’Italia for the first African WorldTour team, Dimension Data.
- Today is the 108th stage victory for Spanish riders. Fraile is the 53rd Spanish rider to win at the Giro d’Italia. The previous five were: Mikel Landa at Madonna di Campiglio and Aprica in 2015, Mikel Nieve at Cividale and Alejandro Valverde at Andalo in 2016, and Gorka Izaguirre at Peschici in 2017.
- With a total of eight days in the Maglia Rosa, Tom Dumoulin reaches the same number as two other riders in contention at the Giro100: Bob Jungels and Giovanni Visconti
