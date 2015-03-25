Fraile: I Had This Stage Marked For A Long Time

Spain's Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) was the man of the day in the Bartali stage from Florence to Bagno di Romagna as he attacked from far out with his compatriot Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and again with Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) to eventually outsprint the Frenchman, former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour winner Tanel Kangert (Astana Pro Cycling). Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained the Maglia Rosa with the same margin from Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) the day after the Dutchman's time trial domination. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacked on the last climb, but with no major success.





Today's stage winner Omar Fraile said: “I had marked this stage for a long time. In the past few days, I was thinking of today. When we rode away with Mikel Landa, I thought it was crazy. As we got caught, I took the right rhythm. Later with [Pierre] Rolland, I knew via the radio that Rui Costa was coming across and that he’d pay for his effort. I was in the right wheel for the sprint and I was confident in my speed to win the stage.”





The Maglia Rosa Tom Dumoulin said: “The stage went like we expected. It was hard with a lot of fights on the first climb to get in the break, but we never stressed. With Laurens [ten Dam] in the front, I felt protected. The gap I have on GC gives more room to play with. My adversaries are the ones who have to make up a lot of time on me in the mountains, so the pressure is on them, not on me. I don’t know all the climbs, I know the Mortirolo and the Stelvio since I had a training camp in Livigno in 2015, but we have the climbs on video and I’m not scared.”

FINAL RESULT

1 - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) - 161km in 4h23’14”, average speed 36,697km/h

2 - Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

3 - Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"

3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)





STATISTICS

Omar Fraile scored the first ever victory at the Giro d’Italia for the first African WorldTour team, Dimension Data.

Today is the 108th stage victory for Spanish riders. Fraile is the 53rd Spanish rider to win at the Giro d’Italia. The previous five were: Mikel Landa at Madonna di Campiglio and Aprica in 2015, Mikel Nieve at Cividale and Alejandro Valverde at Andalo in 2016, and Gorka Izaguirre at Peschici in 2017.

With a total of eight days in the Maglia Rosa, Tom Dumoulin reaches the same number as two other riders in contention at the Giro100: Bob Jungels and Giovanni Visconti





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.