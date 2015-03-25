Fourth For Roche In Giro Del Emila

Irish rider Nicholas Roche of BMC finished fourth as Bahrain Merida’s Giovanni Visconti won the Giro Del Emila race in Italy.

There was a strong turn-out of WorldTour teams including Team Sky and Dimension Data for this European Tour 223km race which started and finished in Bologna.

Ballerini, Mosca, Doubey, Edet, Bidard, Halilaj and Niyonshuti got into a break which was 7.25 ahead after forty kilometres.

Two more joined to make it nine in the break which had a lead of 5.45 after two hours of racing.

The break was ended with fifty kilometres to go and with sixteen left, Bahrain Merida’s Giovanni Visconti put in an attack which no-one could follow.

It proved to be the move of the race and after Estaban Chaves crashed and was taken to hospital, Visconti won in 5.31.22 ahead of Vincenzo Nibali, Rigoberto Uran and Irishman Nicholas Roche of BMC.





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.