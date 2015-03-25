Four Year Deal For Castelli To Make Giro D'Italia Jerseys

The famous clothing brand will produce the jerseys worn by all four main classification leaders of the Corsa Rosa in a four-year deal from 2018 to 2021.





Castelli is back in pink! The famous brand with the scorpion, the symbol of research and innovation in cycling, will be part of the Maglia Rosa and the other Giro d'Italia classification jerseys for the next four years. From 2018 to 2021 the revolutionary Venetian company – although the brand was founded in Lombardy, in Rosate – signed a deal with RCS Sport to produce the Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader; Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader; Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader and Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader.



Castelli is not new to the Corsa Rosa: in the 1980s and 1990s, many champions wore Castelli made jerseys. The last rider to wear a Maglia Rosa made by Castelli was Miguel Indurain, winner in Milan in 1992.



“It's a real pleasure to announce the return of the prestigious international brand Castelli to the Giro d'Italia family. This historic company will once again produce the Giro leader's jerseys after our successful experience together in the 1980s and 90s. We are certain that this will be an important and worthwhile partnership for both companies, for marketing and in terms of return on investment," said Matteo Mursia, RCS Sport Commercial Director.



Steve Smith, Castelli Brand Manager, said: “We are really proud of having back the Scorpion on the roads of the Giro d’Italia. For an Italian company being partner of RCS Sport in 'the toughest race in the world's most beautiful place' can only be a great joy. This is a great occasion to showcase an Italian company that’s synonymous with excellence in cycling clothing.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

