 

Four Day Job For Jan Ullrich

19 May 2017 09:59
Jan Ullrich has resigned from his post as sporting director of the Rund um Köln race four days after being appointed.

The 1997 Tour De France winner was appointed as the 1.1 European Tour race's sporting director on Monday. However, Ullrich, who has been in and out of cycling since the Operation Peurto doping scandal has made the decision to quit due to negative comments from some sections of the media.

Writing on his Facebook page, Ullrich wrote: "“Many fans, sponsors and media outlets have reacted very positively to my appointment,” Ullrich wrote on his Facebook page.

“However some of the press could not handle it, so after speaking to the race organisers I have decided to step down from the post. I don’t want to damage the race, and the role of sporting director will remain vacant this year."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

