 

Former British Rider Sharon Laws Dies

17 December 2017 01:39

Former Team GB cyclist Sharon Laws has died at the age of 43.

The Kenya born rider, who was a former British road race, time trial and mountain bike champion began a course of six months of chemotherapy in October 2016 after being told that she had cervical cancer and two months after she retired.

Laws won the British national time trial title in 2008, was national road race champion in 2012 and won team time trial bronze at the 2012 Worlds.

A statement issued by Voxwomen on behalf of Laws' family read: "This morning the cycling world lost a champion, a friend, a rider with a huge smile and a fantastic laugh.

"Sharon passed away early this morning after her fight with cancer. Her mum Joy and her family have asked for privacy at this time."

Eurosport's Carlton Kirby tweeted: "I've been a bit quiet today; left a bit numb by the news of Sharon's passing. She was, as anyone who was lucky enough to spend time with her will tell you, just a wonderful human being. Just lovely."




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.