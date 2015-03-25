Former British Rider Sharon Laws Dies

Former Team GB cyclist Sharon Laws has died at the age of 43.

The Kenya born rider, who was a former British road race, time trial and mountain bike champion began a course of six months of chemotherapy in October 2016 after being told that she had cervical cancer and two months after she retired.

Laws won the British national time trial title in 2008, was national road race champion in 2012 and won team time trial bronze at the 2012 Worlds.

A statement issued by Voxwomen on behalf of Laws' family read: "This morning the cycling world lost a champion, a friend, a rider with a huge smile and a fantastic laugh.

"Sharon passed away early this morning after her fight with cancer. Her mum Joy and her family have asked for privacy at this time."

Eurosport's Carlton Kirby tweeted: "I've been a bit quiet today; left a bit numb by the news of Sharon's passing. She was, as anyone who was lucky enough to spend time with her will tell you, just a wonderful human being. Just lovely."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

