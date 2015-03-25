Flanders Award For Froome

Chris Froome has won the International Flandrien of the year in a poll by Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.





At an award ceremony in Ostend, the Team Sky rider, who won both the Tour De France and the Vuelta a Espana, was named The International Flandrien ahead of Peter Sagan.





Froome told Het Nieuwsblad in a recorded interview: "Thank you very much for the Flandrien award for the second time, from Het Nieuwsblad.





"It's a very special award for me, and obviously winning it for a second time now is a huge honour, especially when I think back to where my career started back in Tielt-Winge in Belgium and to think now, I've won the Tour de France for the fourth time it's just been an incredible journey for me.





"One day I'm going to have to come back to Tielt-Winge and see where it all started."





Greg Van Avermaet of BMC was named as Flandrien Of The Year for a fifth successive time and Van Avermaet who beat Philippe Gilbert by ten votes, said: “This trophy isn’t a race, but it’s still prestigious to win it,” Van Avermaet said, according to RTBF. “I had a super early season. The second part was less good given the circumstances but you can’t just win on command. “My goal next year will be to win the Tour of Flanders. I’d also really like to win Strade Bianche. Those are my two principal objectives. I want to win the Ronde above all. It’s a race that suits me very well. If I won, I could win the Flandrien for a seventh time. I’m very happy with this trophy because the competition is enormous.”



Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.