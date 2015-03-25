First Win Of The New Season For EF Education

Martinez fell off the pace shortly before the last kilometre, leaving Uran with Quintana, Henao and Bernal.
“It was a very short final climb but very explosive,” said Uran. “I knew the finish, and I knew that it was very narrow. I was ready for it. It was to my advantage that the pace was so high. Dani did a phenomenal job to position me, and fortunately I was able to finish off his work.”
The inaugural edition of Colombia Oro y Paz will come to a close on Sunday with the race’s only true summit finish. The final ascent in Manizales is just shy of 20 kilometers and reaches 2,220 meters.
The top three on general classification will start the queen stage separated by only four seconds. Uran trails Quintana, who assumed the race lead on Saturday from teammate Julian Alaphilippe, by three seconds. Henao sits one second further afield at four seconds. Bonus seconds could come into play to determine the overall winner with three intermediate sprints offering 3-2-1 seconds and 10-6-4 seconds up for grabs on the finish line.
“The summit finish tomorrow will be quite hard, but I have a strong team that is ready to fight for the win,” said Uran. “The level here at this race is very high. It will be an interesting race.”
Despite all Uran has accomplished in his 12-year career, he has yet to take a general classification win. His most well-known results include second overall at the 2017 Tour de France and twice second overall at the Giro d’Italia (2013, 2014). EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale is committed to offering Uran the best possible opportunity to take his first stage race victory on Sunday.
“For us, it’s interesting that we have yet to see a break arrive to the finish,” said Garate. “For sure, Movistar will want to leave a break up front to take the bonus seconds and leave no chance for Rigo. Of course, we like the opposite. I want to keep the bonus at the finish line, which means I don’t want a breakaway to arrive at the line.
“It’s difficult to think we can take seconds on the road,” noted Garate. “There will be many attacks. We’ll need to keep our eyes open and be ready for anything. The bonus seconds at the finish are our best chance.”