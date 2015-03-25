 

First Goal Achieved - De Buyst

23 July 2017 09:27
Jasper De Buyst said that his team's first goal had been achieved as he took the win on the second stage of the Tour De Wallonie.

De Buyst told his Lotto Soudal's press office; “Today was a tough stage because of the many hills, but also because of the fast-paced opening kilometres.

"The stage eventually ended in a sprint finish, since the finale was not suited perfectly for a breakaway. There was a lot of headwind in the kilometres after the last climb.

"Deep in the stage’s finale, a group of around fifteen riders tried to escape. I saw the possible danger of this attack and I made the jump to this group, but we didn’t really get away. Eventually, everything came back together for a sprint finish in which I was the fastest!”


“We have obtained our first goal in this Tour de Wallonie with this stage victory. In stage four, there will be another chance for me, but for now the focus is on tomorrow’s stage since it is an important one for the team as well. Tosh Van der Sande is currently third in the GC and Jelle Vanendert is also still in amongst the top contenders. So, I will work for them in tomorrow’s stage.”


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

