 

First European Titles In Herring Awarded

02 August 2017 09:36
The 2017 European Road Championships started today in Herning (Denmark).

They will finish on Sunday afternoon with the awarding of the Road race title for the Elite category.

The continental competition opened with the Women’s Juniors Time-Trial race dominated by the Italians resulting in the win of Elena Pirrone who raced 18.2 km in 25’18”, 8” less for her compatriot Letizia Paternoster (who recently won five European Track titles). Third place went to the Danish rider, Emma Jorgensen 11”.

In the Juniors, the Norwegian, Andreas Luknessund won by covering 31.5 km in 39’16”, ahead of the Dane, Julius Johansen (39’30”) and the Belgian, Sébastien Grignard (39’35”).

Double Danish success in the Women’s Under 23s with Pernille Mathiesen who rode 32 km in 41’29”, beating the two favourites from yesterday, the other Dane, Cecile Uttrup (second by only 4”) and the German, Sara Klein, by 11”.

Tomorrow, (Thursday 3 August) will be the second day of the European Road Championships with the awarding of titles for the Women’s Elite Time-Trial races (31.5 km, start at 9.30 am), the Men’s Under 23s (31.5 km, start at 12.15 pm) and the Men’s Elite race (46 km, start at 3 pm). 





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

