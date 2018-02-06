Fifth Anniversary Of Dubai Tour

The professional race will take a new place in the international calendar - scheduled from 6 to 10 February - just a week later than the previous editions. The recipe is familiar: high quality riders are expected, the same start venue every day, several Emirates included in the route and the usual boost in terms of global exposure that comes naturally when an event is based in Dubai





Dubai, 20 November 2017 – The last edition of the Dubai Tour achieved several records: it was the fastest and longest ever, with an average speed of 45.588km/h and a total length of 691km; the most successfully broadcasted (182 countries all over the world, +17% compared to 2016, +64% to 2015), the richest in terms of online articles published (over 4,000 during race days only) and, for the first time, visiting six different Emirates. The 2017 edition was the first Dubai Tour with a back-to-back victory in the overall classification (thanks to the German rider Marcel Kittel), it was the first time that the peloton sprinted in Ras Al Khaimah and the first time that a stage had to be cancelled due to bad weather.





Yes, the last Dubai Tour was a great and varied show: with a touch of drama during the sandstorm on the way to Fujairah (stage 3), a bit of fight between Kittel and Grivko on the same day (a “conversation” that was kept alive on social media), a feverish anticipation for the decision on whether or not Hatta's stage would take place and, of course, the thrilling moments before each day’s finish lines thanks to an amazing bunch of sprinters contesting the race. Behind Marcel Kittel (three stage victories and the General Classification), the 2017 edition saw strong performances by some of the best sprinters in professional cycling: Mark Cavendish, John Degenkolb, Elia Viviani, Sasha Modolo and the rising star Dylan Groenewegen, twice on the podium beside the German in February and, later in the season, winner of the final Tour de France stage on the Champs-Élysée.



The Dubai Tour is the ideal race to see the stars of the incoming cycling season, catching up with the new young thoroughbreds, the renewal of old rivalries and the birth of new ones. The pleasant weather and the facilities of the world’s fourth most visited city (Mastercard - Global Destinations City Index, 2016) are the ace card up Dubai’s sleeve.





Ahead of the next Dubai Tour, the 2018 schedule and a summary of the last edition are available here:



2018 Dubai Tour schedule

December 2017 (date and details TBC) - New route and jersey official presentation

Monday, 5th February 2018 - Top riders press conference (afternoon) / Opening Ceremony (early evening)

Tuesday, 6th February 2018 - Opening stage

Wednesday, 7th February 2018 - Second stage

Thursday, 8th February - Third stage

Friday, 9th February - Fourth stage

Saturday, 10th February - Fifth and final stage

Who won the 2017 Dubai Tour?

The final victory of the 2017 General Classification went to Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) – the first rider ever to make a back-to-back victory in Dubai. The German faced fierce competition from his fellow countryman John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL-Jumbo) over the course of the race – but managed to secure the overall victory with three stage wins. Other previous winners of the Dubai Tour are Taylor Phinney (2014) and Mark Cavendish (2015).



Final overall classification for 2017

Marcel Kittel (GER) 15h08’56” Dylan Groenewegen (NLD) at 18” John Degenkolb (GER) at 20” Nicola Boem (ITA) at 24” Elia Viviani (ITA) s.t. Thomas Stewart (GBR) s.t. Riccardo Minali (ITA) at 26” Mark Cavendish (GBR) s.t. Reinaardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) at 27” Alex Dowsett (GBR) s.t.

2017 General classification by points “red jersey”

Marcel Kittel (GER - Quick-Step Floors) 75 John Degenkolb (GER - Trek-Segafredo) 47 Dylan Groenewegen (NLD - Lotto NL-Jumbo) 36

2017 Best young rider “white jersey”

Dylan Groenewegen (NLD - Lotto NL-Jumbo) 15h09’14” Riccardo Minali (ITA - Astana Pro Team) at 08” Jakub Mareczko (ITA - Wilier Triestina) at 11”

2017 Intermediate sprint jersey classification

Nicola Boem (ITA - Bardiani CSF) 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (LUX - BMC Racing Team) 10 Alex Dowsett (GBR - Movistar Team) 10

2017 Classification by teams

UAE Abu Dhabi 45h28’21” Astana Pro Team at 03” BMC Racing Team at 06”













