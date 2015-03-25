Fifth 2017 Tour De France Stage Win For Kittel

Marcel Kittel of Quick-Step has won stage eleven of the 104th Tour De France.





Chris Froome was in yellow for a 50th day equalling Jacques Anquetil's record on a 203.5km stage from Eymet to Pau.





Marcato (UAE), Bodnar (Bora Hansgohe) and Backaert of Wanty Groupe Gobert broke and were clear as Dario Cataldo abandoned after a crash and another left Jacob Fuglsang of Astana in trouble.





Marcato took the day's sprint at Aire-sur- L"Adour after 142.5kms which was followed by Backaert taking the one point on the category four climb as their lead dropped to a minute having maxed at 4.40.





Maciej Bodnar, the most aggressive rider of the day, dropped Marcato and Backaert with 28kms left, as Alberto Contador crashed back down the road.





Bodnar had a forty second lead going into the final ten kilometres but was caught with two kilometres to go and the sprint was on.





Marcel Kittel won that sprint ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Edvald Boasson-Hagen with Britain's Dan McLay in fifth.





Chris Froome keeps his race lead.





Source: DSG

