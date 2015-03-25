Fatality At RideLondon

With deep sadness, the organisers of RideLondon confirm the death of a participant in the 2017 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46.

Maris Ozols, aged 67, was married with four children and lived in West London. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Cromwell Road at around the 13 mile mark and received immediate treatment from fellow riders and medical personnel at the scene.

Maris’s son, Martin, said: “Maris lived life to the full. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather who refused to get old. He died doing what he loved.”

Maris’s fundraising page is here: https://www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/marisozols

Everyone involved in Prudential RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Maris’s family and friends.

No further details will be released and the family has asked for privacy. The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.

A total of 28,032 riders completed the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and 46 sportives on Sunday 30 July.













