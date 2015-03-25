Farmers Love Le Tour De France Prizes Awarded

Ø The «Farmers love Le Tour» prizes were awarded at the Agricultural Show this morning in the presence of FNSEA president Christiane Lambert and Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme. The first prize went to farmers in Haute-Saône.

As Italian champion Fabio Aru soared towards his first ever Tour de France stage win, another victory was decided in stage 5 to La Planche des Belles Filles on 5 July. Just a few dozen kilometres from the finish, farmers in Haute-Saône set up a moving piece of land art that stole the heart of the jury to win the 10th edition of the contest. Tapping their creativity in a contest on the themes of time and clocks, farmers in this French department outshone the rest with a blend of music and rural landscapes. The harmonious combination of a treble clef and the characteristic chestnut coat of Comtois draft horses hit all the right keys! Driven by the ambition to promote the areas it visits, the Tour de France is continuing its partnership with the FNSEA and has already announced the theme of the 2018 edition. Farmers in the 36 departments crossed by the race have several months to imagine and design a roadside piece of land art on the theme of hands and solidarity. Honours of the 2017 Tour de France — FNSEA contest: 1st prize: Haute-Saône 2nd prize: Ardèche 3rd prize: Vosges / Dordogne Jury prize: Haute-Loire Jury members: Bernard Hinault, Christian Prudhomme, Jean-Maurice Ooghe, Jean-Paul Ollivier, Dominique Barrau, Franck Ferrand, Christiane Lambert.

