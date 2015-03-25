Fantastic,I Can't Believe It - Barguil

Warren Barguil (FRA) has made it four for Team Sunweb at the Tour de France today, as he soloed to the stage 18 victory atop the Izoard.



After Team Sunweb delivered Barguil to the bottom of the Col de l'Izoard in prime position, the Frenchman was able to ride alongside the group of favourites before launching a powerful attack. Arguably the hardest climb of this year's Tour de France, Barguil was not phased and made the finale his own. Pacing his climb to perfection he flew past the breakaway remnants and soon made contact with the front of the race. With the finish line in sight Barguil continued in his quest to the line on his Giant TCR Advanced SL to take his second stage victory at the Tour de France, Team Sunweb's fourth.



"This is really fantastic, I can't believe it," said Barguil after the finish. "It's really a dream to take another win. I wanted to take some extra time in the GC so I just rode my own climb and paced myself to the top. I managed to close to the leader and then when I still had the legs left, I continued to the line. It's brilliant for us to have four stage victories now, it's unbelievable."



"The focus today was for Warren to try to move up a place in the general classification and then potentially go for the stage victory," explained Team Sunweb's Tour de France coach Aike Visbeek (NED). "Warren was feeling good and the team positioned him well before the climb. He timed his attack perfectly, just before the other GC contenders would follow him which meant he had more time to take an advantage. We are extremely proud. This is some really tactical, smart riding and it's great to build on our earlier successes in the race. We're looking forward to continuing this momentum into Paris."





STAGE RESULT 1. Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) in 4h40’33’’ 2. John Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) at 20’’ 3. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 20’’



