Extra Wild Card Team Added To Strade Bianche Line Up

2018 STRADE BIANCHE: EXTRA WILD CARD TEAM ADDED TO THE MEN'S RACE
INCLUDING THE THREE-TIMES CYCLOCROSS WORLD CHAMPION, WOUT VAN AERT
The Men's and Women's provisional entry lists are announced – 21 men's teams will start, with the addition of Belgium's Veranda's Willems - Crelan
Photo Credit: Jered Gruber
DOWNLOAD: Men's Provisional Entry List / Women's Provisional Entry List
Milan, 16 February 2018 – Wout Van Aert has been recently crowned UCI Cyclocross World Champion for the third consecutive time, the same number of consecutive victories as the UCI Road World Champion, Peter Sagan. A great duel is expected between them on the course of Strade Bianche, on Saturday 3 March, with many other champions also announced at the start, including last year's winner, Michal Kwiatkowski. Race organiser RCS Sport has added an extra wild card for the race, increasing the number of teams at the start to 21, each with seven riders for a total of 147. In the women's race there will be 24 teams at the start, each with six, totalling riders 144 riders. Dossard nr 1 will be worn by last year's winner, Elisa Longo Borghini.
12th STRADE BIANCHE NAMEDSPORT - 184km, 11 sectors and 63km on gravel roads (34.2% of the course)
UCI WORLDTEAMS – 18 (eligible) - total of 21 teams of 7 riders each
- AG2R LA MONDIALE - Bardet, Latour
- ASTANA PRO TEAM - Moser, Grivko
- BAHRAIN - MERIDA - Nibali, Colbrelli
- BMC RACING TEAM - Van Avermaet, Küng
- BORA - HANSGROHE - Sagan, Oss
- FDJ - Roux, Roy
- LOTTO SOUDAL - Benoot, Marczynski
- MITCHELTON - SCOTT - Durbridge, Juul Jensen
- MOVISTAR TEAM - Amador, Bennati
- QUICK - STEP FLOORS - Gilbert, Stybar
- TEAM DIMENSION DATA - Boasson Hagen, Eisel
- TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE - Vanmarcke, Phinney
- TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN - Belkov, Haas
- TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO - Kruijswijk, Roglic
- TEAM SKY - Kwiatkowski, Moscon
- TEAM SUNWEB - Dumoulin, Matthews
- TREK - SEGAFREDO - Brambilla, Stuyven
- UAE TEAM EMIRATES - Ulissi, Mori
UCI Professional Continental Teams – 3 wild cards
- ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC - Bisolti, Ballerini
- NIPPO - VINI FANTINI - EUROPA OVINI - Canola, Grosu
- VERANDA'S WILLEMS - CRELAN - Van Aert, Devolder
Photo Credit: BettiniPhoto
4th STRADE BIANCHE WOMEN ELITE NAMEDSPORT - 136km, 8 sectors and 31.4km on gravel roads (23.1% of the course)UCI Women's Teams
– 24
teams of 6 riders each
- ALÉ CIPOLLINI - Bastianelli, Hosking
- AROMITALIA VAIANO - Leleivyte, Balducci
- ASTANA WOMEN'S TEAM - Beggin, Sierra
- BEPINK - Borghesi, Nosková
- BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM - Deignan, Blaak
- BTC CITY LJUBLJANA - Bujak, Nilsson
- CANYON // SRAM RACING - Ferrand Prevot, Niewiadoma
- CERVELO - BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM - Lepistö, Ludwig
- CYLANCE PRO CYCLING - Bronzini, Ratto
- EUROTARGET - BIANCHI - VITASANA - Fidanza, Covrig
- FDJ NOUVELLE - AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE - Gillow, Duval
- HITEC PRODUCTS - BIRK SPORT - Guderzo, Heine
- LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES - De Jong, Demey
- MITCHELTON SCOTT - Spratt, Kennedy
- MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN - Biannic, Neylan
- S.C. MICHELA FANINI - Balducci, Chacon Garcia
- SERVETTO - STRADALLI CYCLE - ALURECYCLING - Dobrynina, Potokina
- TEAM SUNWEB - Brand, Rivera
- TEAM VIRTU CYCLING - Aalerud, Schweizer
- TOP GIRLS FASSA BORTOLO - Cauz, Canvelli
- TREK - DROPS - Buurman, Wiles
- VALCAR PBM - Persico, Sanguineti
- WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM - Markus, Koster
- WIGGLE HIGH5 - Longo Borghini, Ritter