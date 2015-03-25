Extra Wild Card Team Added To Strade Bianche Line Up

2018 STRADE BIANCHE: EXTRA WILD CARD TEAM ADDED TO THE MEN'S RACE

INCLUDING THE THREE-TIMES CYCLOCROSS WORLD CHAMPION, WOUT VAN AERT

The Men's and Women's provisional entry lists are announced – 21 men's teams will start, with the addition of Belgium's Veranda's Willems - Crelan



Photo Credit: Jered Gruber



DOWNLOAD: Men's Provisional Entry List / Women's Provisional Entry List

Milan, 16 February 2018 – Wout Van Aert has been recently crowned UCI Cyclocross World Champion for the third consecutive time, the same number of consecutive victories as the UCI Road World Champion, Peter Sagan. A great duel is expected between them on the course of Strade Bianche, on Saturday 3 March, with many other champions also announced at the start, including last year's winner, Michal Kwiatkowski. Race organiser RCS Sport has added an extra wild card for the race, increasing the number of teams at the start to 21, each with seven riders for a total of 147. In the women's race there will be 24 teams at the start, each with six, totalling riders 144 riders. Dossard nr 1 will be worn by last year's winner, Elisa Longo Borghini.



12th STRADE BIANCHE NAMEDSPORT - 184km, 11 sectors and 63km on gravel roads (34.2% of the course)



UCI WORLDTEAMS – 18 (eligible) - total of 21 teams of 7 riders each

AG2R LA MONDIALE - Bardet, Latour

ASTANA PRO TEAM - Moser, Grivko

BAHRAIN - MERIDA - Nibali, Colbrelli

BMC RACING TEAM - Van Avermaet, Küng

BORA - HANSGROHE - Sagan, Oss

FDJ - Roux, Roy

LOTTO SOUDAL - Benoot, Marczynski

MITCHELTON - SCOTT - Durbridge, Juul Jensen

MOVISTAR TEAM - Amador, Bennati

QUICK - STEP FLOORS - Gilbert, Stybar

TEAM DIMENSION DATA - Boasson Hagen, Eisel

TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE - Vanmarcke, Phinney

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN - Belkov, Haas

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO - Kruijswijk, Roglic

TEAM SKY - Kwiatkowski, Moscon

TEAM SUNWEB - Dumoulin, Matthews

TREK - SEGAFREDO - Brambilla, Stuyven

UAE TEAM EMIRATES - Ulissi, Mori

UCI Professional Continental Teams – 3 wild cards

ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC - Bisolti, Ballerini

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI - EUROPA OVINI - Canola, Grosu

VERANDA'S WILLEMS - CRELAN - Van Aert, Devolder

Photo Credit: BettiniPhoto