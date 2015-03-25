Ewan Take Tour De Poland Stage Four Win

Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan has won the fourth stage of the 74 th Tour De Poland.

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe was the new race leader for this 238km stage from Zawiercie to Zabrze.

Six riders in Cavagna, Lindeman, Skujins, Dougall, Tratnik and Bernas got clear and with sixteen kilometres gone, they had taken a lead of 3.50 with Lindeman taking the first sprint.

The break went out to 5.30 and 6.30 as Tratnik took the Tauron Special Sprint Prime in Zarki.

The dropped under under four minutes going into the final one hundred kilometres with Tratnik taking the next sprint on a baking hot day.

With 21.5kms left, the break was still 1.15 ahead so Cavagna attacked in a move that the rest of the break could not follow.

It was a move that saw Cavagna staying away until there was five kilometres to go and the sprint trains took over.

There was a bit of bumping between Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan and the race leader Peter Sagan but it was the Australian who held his nerve and line to win in 5.38.49 with Sagan, who extends his lead in the race in third place behind second placed Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

