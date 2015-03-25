 

Ewan Take Tour De Poland Stage Four Win

01 August 2017 06:35

Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan has won the fourth stage of the 74th Tour De Poland.

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe was the new race leader for this 238km stage from Zawiercie to Zabrze.

Six riders in Cavagna, Lindeman, Skujins,  Dougall, Tratnik and Bernas got clear and with sixteen kilometres gone, they had taken a lead of 3.50 with Lindeman taking the first sprint.

The break went out to 5.30 and 6.30 as Tratnik took the Tauron Special Sprint Prime in Zarki.

The dropped under under four minutes going into the final one hundred kilometres with Tratnik taking the next sprint on a baking hot day.

With 21.5kms left, the break was still 1.15 ahead so Cavagna attacked in a move that the rest of the break could not follow.

It was a move that saw Cavagna staying away until there was five kilometres to go and the sprint trains took over.

There was a bit of bumping between Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan and the race leader Peter Sagan but it was the Australian who held his nerve and line to win in 5.38.49 with Sagan, who extends his lead in the race in third place behind second placed Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.