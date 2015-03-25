 

Ewan: I Thought I Had It

03 September 2017 06:17
Caleb Ewan said that he though he had the win as the opening stage of the 14th Tour Of Britain finished in a blanket finish.

The Australian Orica Scott rider was given the win after a 190km stage from Edinburgh to Kelso and he said: "When I crossed the line I was pretty confident that I got it”, 

I know it was pretty close, but I thought I had got it. Then I saw all the cameras go around Eddy and I thought hang on a minute. When it is that close you just don't know, and I saw Viviani as well round the outside. I was definitely happy to learn that I had won.
 
"It was a pretty tricky finish, because of that tight corner, and obviously the cobblestones at the finish. We definitely wanted to be in front when the cobbles started. Luka had to get me out in front with about 200m to go. Because of the six men teams, you can't go too early, because you will just run out of guys.
 
"The boys did very well, I can't complain about the lead out. I just had to sit there and get taken through the tricky parts.”  

Stage Two of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain takes place in Northumberland, resuming from Kielder Water and Forest Park at 10:15, with live coverage on ITV4 from 10am.  The stage finishes in Blyth on the Northumberland coast, where Fernando Gaviria won in 2015.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

