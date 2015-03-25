Ewan: A Longer Sprint But It Paid Off

Orica Scott's Caleb Ewan said that he was glad he started the sprint early in order to win the sixth stage of the Tour Britain in Aldeburgh.





Ewan won in a blanket finish and said: "We got information that the final corner was very tight and a little bit off camber as well so we wanted to be in a good position there,” said Ewan post-race. "I was pretty much in a perfect position exactly where I wanted to be then one of the Quick-Step guys went through the corner and took a really bad line, he unclipped and pushed my lead out man Luka out and I lost him through the corner. I decided I'd just go for it there and it was a little bit longer sprint than I hoped for, but luckily it paid off.



"I came here with this as a target race for the back of the season for me and training's been going well. I did want to come here in good form so I couldn't be happier with how it's started.”





British rider James Shaw put in a great ride in the break all day and was caught with three kilometres to go by Alex Dowsett and the Lotto Soudal rider said: "The break worked well together but unfortunately it was three kilometres too far for us today.



"There was a slight glimmer of hope about 15-kilometres to go, they came past with the board showing 1'35” and I thought this is going to be a close one. They came past us with three-kilometres to go, they must've really put the hammer down.”





Shaw's reward for his efforts was a trip to the podium for the HIGH5 Combativity Award, while ONE Pro Cycling's McCormick moved up three places in the overall to inside the top 30 thanks to bonus seconds collected.



With fourth on the stage Alexander Kristoff of Team Katusha Alpecin moves into the lead of the Wiggle Points Jersey by eight points over Gaviria while Geraint Thomas remains the best placed Brit overall and leader of the Adnams classification, sponsored by the Suffolk brewer.



Both the SKODA King of the Mountains and Eisberg Sprints Jerseys remain on the shoulders of Jacob Scott (An Post Chain Reaction) and Graham Briggs (JLT Condor) respectively going into the penultimate stage.



Briggs lies just one point behind Scott in the climber's category, with Lukasz Owsian a further four points behind. The JLT Condor man has just a one point advantage over Mark McNally in the Eisberg Sprints category, sponsored by alcohol free wine brand Eisberg.





Stage Seven of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain crosses Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire as the race heads west from Hemel Hempstead in the borough of Dacorum to Cheltenham for a finish alongside Imperial Gardens. The 185-kilometre stage begins at 11:00, with live coverage on ITV4 from 10:45.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

