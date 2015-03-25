Eurosport's Tour De France Coverage Awarded

Pan European television broadcaster Eurosport have been awarded tonight for their coverage of the Tour De France.





Eurosport had start to finish coverage of every stage of the race, won by Team Sky's Chris Froome, for the first time and were awarded the Best Live Events Coverage award at the third TV Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles, Monte Carlo.





BBC Sport, which had the Ride London race and World Championship coverage, was named as Best Sports Broadcaster.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

