Esteban Chaves Wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Esteban Chaves has won the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Chaves was in the leader’s jersey for this final 152.1km stage in Kinglake, which featured three climbs and two sprints which saw Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Nathan Earle (Israel Cycling Academy), Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport) and Cyrus Monk (Drapac EF Cycling) go clear before King of the Mountain jersey wearer Brad Evans and his mobius BridgeLane colleague Angus Lyons were able to join them and take a lead of around two minutes.

Pedersen put in an attack with just over a lap to go and was soon joined by Aqua Blue Sport’s Norman Lasse Hansen, Monk and Dylan Sunderland (Bennelong SwissWellness).

Pedersen then attacked again with less than 10 kilometres to go, followed by Monk but Mitchelton Scott pulled them back and it was Sam Crome of (Bennelong SwissWellness) who took the win ahead of Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo).

“I’m just over the moon,” said Crome. “I wasn’t sure how I was feeling going into that last lap. Once we hit the final climb I saw Mitchelton-Scott control it. I thought that was going to play in my favour because I have a good kick. I just backed myself to win from the small group – sometimes you have to ride with faith.”

Race winner Esteban Chaves told the Herald Sun: “It was a tough day. “This was the last chance for everyone. We raced from the beginning until the end. Congratulations to everyone – the level of racing here in Australia is just unbelievable.

