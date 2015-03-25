 

Emotional Win For Landa

26 May 2017 05:35
Team Sky's Mikel Landa admitted to being emotional after winning stage 19 of Giro D'Italia.
Landa said: “I felt huge emotion on the finishing line because I've had difficult moments in the past few months and, also, at the Giro with the crash – it has not been the Giro we expected. Now I'm very happy and proud; I made the right choices to go in the breakaway and to attack behind Luis Leon Sanchez, thanks to the work of my team mate Sebastian Henao.”

The new race leader Quintana said: “I was feeling good but it's been a hard day and a very competitive stage from the beginning. My teammates helped me to come here in a good position and I'm glad to take the Maglia Rosa. On GC it's pretty complicated: we have to adapt the strategy day-by-day. Tomorrow there will be another important stage and then I'll give it all in the time trial.”

FINAL RESULT
1 - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) - 191km in 4h53’00”, average speed 39.112km/h
2 - Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) at 1'49"
3 - Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) at 1'54"
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 38"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 43"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 53"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'21"
JERSEYS
  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points

Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.