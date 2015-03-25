Emotional Win For Landa

The new race leader Quintana said: “I was feeling good but it's been a hard day and a very competitive stage from the beginning. My teammates helped me to come here in a good position and I'm glad to take the Maglia Rosa. On GC it's pretty complicated: we have to adapt the strategy day-by-day. Tomorrow there will be another important stage and then I'll give it all in the time trial.”
1 - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) - 191km in 4h53’00”, average speed 39.112km/h
2 - Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) at 1'49"
3 - Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) at 1'54"
1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 38"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 43"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 53"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'21"
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)
