Emotional Win For Landa

Landa said: “I felt huge emotion on the finishing line because I've had difficult moments in the past few months and, also, at the Giro with the crash – it has not been the Giro we expected. Now I'm very happy and proud; I made the right choices to go in the breakaway and to attack behind Luis Leon Sanchez, thanks to the work of my team mate Sebastian Henao.”

The new race leader

said: “I was feeling good but it's been a hard day and a very competitive stage from the beginning. My teammates helped me to come here in a good position and I'm glad to take the Maglia Rosa. On GC it's pretty complicated: we have to adapt the strategy day-by-day. Tomorrow there will be another important stage and then I'll give it all in the time trial.”





FINAL RESULT

1 - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) - 191km in 4h53’00”, average speed 39.112km/h

2 - Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) at 1'49"

3 - Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team) at 1'54" GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 38"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 43"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 53"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'21"

JERSEYS Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott)



