 

Eighteen Teams Named For Challenge Ciclista Mallorca

03 January 2018 01:09
Eighteen teams have been named for the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca which takes place later this month.

Team Sky, Movistar, Bora Hansgrohe, Lotto Soudal and Trek Segafredo are the WorldTour teams competing along with Fortuneo-Oscaro, Sport Vlaanderen Baloise, Caja Rural, Burgos BH, Euskadi Murias, Israel Cycling Academy, Roompot, Veranclassic - Aqua Project, Bisse, Carrera Gavardo,  Team Euskadi, Pannon Cycling Team, Team Sauerland and a Spanish Select team.

The race takes place from January 25th to January 28th with the Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitx-Ses Salines stage on January 25th, followed by the Trofeo Serra De Tramuntana from Soller to Deia. 

The Saturday stage is the Trofeo Lloseta- Andratx stage before the race finished in Palma with the Trofeo Playa De Palma.



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP


Source: DSG

