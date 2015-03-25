Eighteen Teams For 2018 Tour Of Oman

Key points

? The Sultanate of Oman will set the scene for the first major clashes of the 2018 season with the ninth edition of the Tour of Oman, running from 13 to 18 February.



? The preliminary start list promises a battle on all fronts: Cavendish vs Bouhanni in the sprints, Kristoff vs Van Avermaet in explosive jumps from afar, and Nibali vs "Superman" López on the Jebel Akhdar climb!







February, right in the middle of the Omani winter, sees the mercury rise to almost 30 degrees both on the coast and further inland. It is an ideal dry run for the European summer, when several of the major races of the season take place. The varied terrain gives riders of all sorts the opportunity to test their legs ahead of their objectives —some closer, some still far away—, with classics riders focused on early spring.







Stage 1 will see pure sprinters go head-to-head for victory in a dash for the line in front of Sultan Qaboos University. Mark Cavendish, back in the Tour of Oman, is a major contender for the win, but he will face competition from Nacer Bouhanni, who has already tasted victory on the roads of Oman (2013), as well as race newcomer Bryan Coquard. Alexander Kristoff, no stranger to victory in Oman with seven stage wins under his belt, is likely to be in the mix as well. However, the jagged terrain of the next few stages is an even better fit for the Norwegian, who will face Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet in a clash of titans.







The penultimate stage finishes on Green Mountain, a 5.7 km climb that has traditionally decided the overall win and boasts an average gradient of 10.5%. Victory is all but certain to fall to climbers such as Vincenzo Nibali, who has already tamed this mountain twice (2012 and 2016), and the new Colombian star, Miguel Ángel "Superman" López, as well as former world champion Rui Costa, who never fails to show good form on the testing climb in Oman.







18 teams, main contenders







South Africa

Team Dimension: Data Cavendish (GBR) and Kudus (ERI)







Germany

Team Sunweb: Kragh Andersen (DEN) and Theuns (BEL)







Bahrain

Bahrain-Merida: V. Nibali (ITA) and G. Izagirre (ESP)







Belgium

Quick-Step Floors: Capecchi (ITA) and Terpstra (NED)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert: Eiking (NOR)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise: De Gendt (BEL)







United Arab Emirates

UAE Team Emirates: Kristoff (NOR) and Costa (POR)







United States

BMC Racing Team: Van Avermaet (BEL), Bettiol (ITA) and Roche (IRL)

Trek–Segafredo: Felline (ITA)

Rally Cycling: Pate (USA)







Spain

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA: Yssaad (FRA) and Schultz (AUS)







France

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits: Bouhanni (FRA), Navarro and Herrada (ESP)

Team Fortuneo-Samsic: B. Feillu, Périchon and Vachon (FRA)

Vital Concept Cycling Club: Coquard and Morice (FRA)







Ireland

Aqua Blue Sport: Blythe and Fenn (GBR)







Kazakhstan

Astana Pro Team: López (COL), Kangert (EST) and Lutsenko (KAZ)







Netherlands

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij: Ligthart and Weening (NED)







Switzerland

Team Katusha Alpecin: Haas (AUS)



















