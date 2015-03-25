 

Eight British Riders In The Tour De France

30 June 2017 11:12
The 2017 Tour De France will this year feature eight British riders.

According to the start list announced by race organisers A.S.O. this morning, Team Sky has three riders in the defending champion Chris Froome along with the Welsh duo of Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe for the race which starts in Dusseldorf tomorrow.

The British road race and time trial champion Stephen Cummings rides for Dimension Data along with super sprinter Mark Cavendish, a former British and world champion.

Bury's Simon Yates is the GC man for Orica Scott with Ben Swift riding for UAE Team Emirates and sprinter from Leicester Dan McLay who is riding for Fortuneo Vital Concept.

Representing Ireland will be Nicholas Roche of BMC and Dan Martin of Quick Step.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

