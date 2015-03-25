Egan Bernal Wins Oro Y Paz

Team Sky’s Egan Bernal has won the Oro y Paz race in Colombia

Nairo Quintana led the race from Rigoberto Uran going into the final stage which was over 187kms from Armenia to Menzales.

Thirty riders got clear early and took a lead of three minutes gong into the final fifty kilometres.

EPM’s Rodrigo Contreras went clear on the lower slopes of the final climb but up came Dreyer Quintana of Movistar to take the win in 4.22.11 ahead of Team Sky’s Egan Bernal who took the overall victory after Nairo Quintana came home 22 seconds down.

Bernal said to the Team Sky’s Press Office: “I felt very good all day long and I kept telling the guys: ‘I feel good, I feel good!’ but I had to keep calm and wait for the tougher last kilometres.

“The last three or four kilometres were tougher and I decided to attack. I was fourth on GC so I didn’t have a lot to lose but I had everything to gain.

“I tried, I gave everything and finally I got a little advantage. I had two teammates in the break and they did an amazing job! I was telling Tao: ‘Tao, Tao, it’s so hard, you have to slow down!’ He helped me almost until the last metres.

“The most important thing was to win the GC and not the stage. Of course, it would have been better to win both but the idea was to win the GC. So, my teammates waited for my attack. That’s why I feel so proud and happy with this team. They supported me and did incredible work.

"The Tour Down Under was warm and fast and ended well. Then the national time trial title gave me a bit of confidence. I also felt good during the road race that Sergio won. I think that everything was going in the right direction. I came here with the idea to do the best I could.”



And Egan has relished racing on home roads: “This race gave me the opportunity to race in my country, in my homeland, in front of my fellow Colombians. It’s an honour. This race is very positive for the country and I hope that more teams will come in the future."













