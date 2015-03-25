EF Education PLus Named As New Cannondale Drapac Partner

EF Education First and #GreenArgyle fans have teamed up to #SaveArgyle. Slipstream Sports rides on in 2018 thanks to a newly inked deal with EF Education First. The family-owned global education company will become the first naming partner of the American-registered squad in 2018 and will eventually become majority owner of Slipstream Sports.

Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale will remain wholeheartedly committed to the gutsy, open and engaging approach for which it has become known.

“We are honored to begin working alongside Slipstream Sports, Cannondale, Drapac, and all of the wonderful partners at Slipstream Sports to keep our cyclists riding into 2018 and for years to come,” said Edward Hult, CEO North America, EF Education First. “We were inspired to step in and become the team’s title partner, and will become majority partner, after learning about the #SaveArgyle campaign and witnessing the incredible outpouring of support from fans around the world.

“We have been moved by the powerful way that cycling unites people of diverse backgrounds in a peaceful, fun, and friendly way to achieve extraordinary athletic feats,” Hult added. “It aligns perfectly with EF’s mission of opening the world through education and our commitment to bringing different cultures together.”

Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters describes EF Education First as “the perfect partner” alongside the “whole athlete” focus embraced by Drapac Group owner and chairman Michael Drapac,

“Drapac’s focus is athlete education, athletes being healthy and whole, having options in life,” said Vaughters. “That’s what these guys at EF are all about. Education is what they do. They’re about breaking down cultural barriers and teaching people how to communicate. It’s a sponsor that feels socially relevant in this day as the world becomes increasingly global and communication among cultures becomes more critical. I think it also matches the ethos of Slipstream Sports. I couldn’t ask for a better fit.



“This partnership would not have come off without the fan support,” Vaughters added. “That ground swell showed a level of engagement that enticed potential sponsors to step forward. The world we live in is all about engagement. It’s not about pure numbers. It’s about ‘are you really reaching your audience?’ and our crowdfunding proved that our fans are engaged — engaged all the way into their wallets. That’s incredibly special and humbling. That demonstrated to the world that this team is an entity that people love and support. We could not have gotten this deal had our fans not mobilized the way they did.”

With EF Education First becoming majority owners of Slipstream Sports, that deal extends beyond traditional sponsorship and naming rights and secures the team’s future for years to come.

“I’m incredibly happy and also exhausted,” said Vaughters. “These last two weeks, I’ve put in more hours working than I ever have and fewer hours sleeping – that’s telephone calls, meetings, flying here and there. I’ve been holed up in a hotel all week in New York. I’m exhausted but I’m also so happy and so proud.

“I’m proud of how the organization held it together through all this – the riders, staff, sponsors, fans,” Vaughters added. “Every single minute I’ve worked on this was so worthwhile.”

Q&A WITH SLIPSTREAM SPORTS CEO JONATHAN VAUGHTERS

Q: How did the connection with EF Education First come about?

I reached out to Philip and Edward Hult, who along with their father Bertil, privately own EF, several times in the last few years. Based on what I knew about EF, I thought they would be a great fit alongside our other sponsors – and I’m happy that the more I learn about EF and the people behind this organization, the better and better the fit seems.

When EF learned about the #SaveArgyle campaign from a colleague, they decided to dig a little deeper. They weren’t very familiar with the world of professional cycling, but all the details they unearthed impressed them. They discovered clear overlap between our story and mission and their own, and things have unfolded from there.



Q: What are the terms of the deal with EF Education First?

Because this deal extends beyond traditional sponsorship, the terms of the deal are fluid. For now, I can say that we’ve agreed to terms for the next several years and that both Slipstream Sports and EF see this as a long-term partnership.



Q: Slipstream Sports has always been a low-budget squad. Will this change?

That’s the idea over the long-term. Next year, our operating budget will be similar to what it has been for the last several years.

Q: You released riders and staff from contracts two weeks ago and then recently said all 2018 contracts will be honored. Did you lose anyone in those two weeks?

We didn’t lose any more riders than most teams lose in a normal transfer season. While I’m not in a position to comment on the full make-up of our squad for 2018, I’m excited to share plenty of contract news in the coming weeks.

Q: Is Rigoberto Uran staying with the team?

Yes. His three-year deal stands – as does his goal to win the Tour while in argyle.



Q: You said that the fans saved argyle. Is that really true?

Absolutely. The ways our fans mobilized was a major attraction to EF. I cannot thank our fans enough for helping us secure this deal.



Q: What will happen with the crowdfund donations?

Given the feedback we’ve received from our backers, we will be using this money in 2018. We’re exploring several different options as to where these funds can best be used to bolster our efforts next season, as well as funding post-career rider education, and we look forward to communicating this with everyone when decisions have been finalized.

Q: Is the Indiegogo campaign still open for business – and if so, why?

Yes, our crowdfunding campaign is still online and active. While our needs have changed with EF coming aboard, this campaign offers #GreenArgle fans the opportunity to support this team. If you want in, we want you. Get involved here: https://igg.me/at/save-argyle



Q: Will I still get my #SaveArgyle mug?

Yes, yes. You will still get your #SaveArgye mug – and we’re delivering more than the promised perks, so stay tuned for that news!



Q: When’s our donors’ meeting?

We’re still working on that – but it’s definitely happening. All of us here at Slipstream Sports are very much looking forward to meeting all of you who backed the #SaveArgyle movement when we needed you most.



About EF Education First



EF Education First is a family-owned global education company. Through language, academic, cultural exchange and travel programs, EF hopes to play a small part in making the world a better place by uniting people across borders. With a mission to open the world through education, EF was founded in 1965 in Lund, Sweden.



About Slipstream Sports



Cannondale-Drapac is an American-registered WorldTour cycling team competing at the highest level of the sport. In the 2017 season, Cannondale-Drapac competed with the youngest roster, lowest budget and one of the most diverse squads in the WorldTour.



The team is managed by Slipstream Sports, the brainchild of Jonathan Vaughters and Doug Ellis, who founded the company in 2005 on the belief there was a better way to run a cycling team. First and foremost, the team has always been unwavering in its commitment to anti-doping, and was the first professional cycling team to institute its own internal testing protocols.



The team's notable achievements include: stage wins at every Grand Tour, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, the overall classifications at the Giro d'Italia, Criterium du Dauphiné, Tour of Missouri, Tour of Utah, the USA Pro Challenge, Tour of Alberta and at three monuments: Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia. In 2017, Cannondale-Drapac finished second overall at the Tour de France with Colombian star Rigoberto Uran.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

