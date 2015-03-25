EF Education Name Opptunistic Tour Down Under Team

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale will send an opportunistic squad to the season’s first races, focusing on a strong general classification showing and embracing opportunities identified as Santos Tour Down Under unfolds.

“We looked at Down Under and wanted to send the best possible team to this particular race. I’ve always thought you need Australians or neo-pros, which is who we have going,” sport director Tom Southam said.

Simon Clarke, Will Clarke, Brendan Canty, Mitch Docker, Tom Scully, Daniel Moreno, and Logan Owen make up the #ArgyleArmada seven for the sport’s first WorldTour race of the season. The group will also race the People’s Choice Classic on Jan. 14.

“Being Australian, the TDU is a very special race for me and I look forward to being there every year. Unfortunately after a broken shoulder at the Vuelta ‘16, I missed the last edition, so I am very eager to get back there this year,” noted Simon Clarke. “It’s a great way to kick off the season as it is an extremely well-organized race and always has great weather. Plus, I’m excited and proud to pull on the new kit.”

The Santos Tour Down Under serves as the doorbell for the race season, offering teams a chance to fly new colours and, in some cases, welcome new riders to the team. Owen and Moreno will make their debuts in argyle, and the team will race under a new title banner and owner, that of EF Education First.

Six of the team’s seven riders for the Australian races hail from the southern hemisphere, and four of those are from Australia.



“This year, we said, ‘OK, we’re just going to go with as many Australians as we can,’ which is good. They’re always in shape this time of year, which means they’ll be motivated. With those guys, we have a really nice team, quite well balanced,” Southam said.

Canty and Moreno will look toward the overall while the team adopts an opportunistic approach elsewhere.



“I think I have a pretty clear idea of how things are going to go, but every now and again the race is surprising,” Southam said. “I think it’s a good route. It’s different from the last few years in terms of the two hard days back-to-back, which is nice. I’m looking forward to getting out there and getting it going.”

The Santos Tour Down under runs Jan. 16-21 and begins in Adelaide. The races mark the return to high-level racing for the sport’s top teams and come at the pinnacle of Australian summer, making a challenge for those from colder climates to arrive with enough fitness to earn a result.

“This race favours youth and enthusiasm, it favours someone who’s had an active offseason — which are Australians, basically. It suits the home riders massively,” Southam said.

The race offers a sharp challenge for those aiming for results but also a nice intro to the season with its script, weather, and length of stages.



“The course is designed around that. The stages aren’t too long; they almost all have set pieces where you know if it’s going to be hard or not, and when it’s not, the guys tend to take it pretty steady,” Southam said. “I’d be pleased to see us with two guys in the top 10 or better. That would be great. It’s going to be difficult to get that. I’d also like us to walk away as a team with our heads held high with a result, whatever that may be, and feeling motivated and confident going into a new year with a fresh perspective.”

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale for the 2018 TDU

Director

Tom Southam (GBR)

Riders

Simon Clarke (AUS)

Will Clarke (AUS)

Brendan Canty (AUS)

Mitch Docker (AUS)

Daniel Moreno (ESP)

Logan Owen (USA)

Tom Scully (NZL)

