EF Education Looking For Pais Vasco Return

The parcours combines with the quality of the competition to create a particularly challenging week of racing.
“The guys that are racing the Ardennes, sometimes they use Pais Vasco to prepare themselves,” said Garate. “The guys that are finishing the first part of their season, they come to Pais Vasco to race. And the guys that are growing towards the Giro, they come here, too. This means the race has a really high level with 80-90 percent of the bunch in really good condition. You have that and then you have the roads – not a single meter of flat here in Pais Vasco. That’s why this week is so hard.
“I hope the weather is good, but, in Basque Country, it changes fast and a few times every day, so we’ll see,” said Garate. “If the weather isn’t good, that’s another thing to consider.”
Carthy will race in support of Uran. The Briton is coming off a stellar performance at Volta Catalunya.
“I’m feeling good again going into Pais Vasco,” he said. “I took some good rest this week to recover from a hard week in Catalunya.
“Pais Vasco is a beautiful race for strong, gutsy riders,” Carthy added. “The fans in Northern Spain adore the race and the smaller roads, steep climbs and bad weather always provide a spectacle.
“The last stage to Arrate has become iconic over the years,” he noted. “The final stage is always exciting at the end of a tough week, so to climb over such hard terrain on the final day will really showcase a true winner.”
EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale
Sport Directors:
Juan Manual Garate (ESP)
Tom Southam (GBR)
Riders:
Nate Brown (USA)
Brendan Canty (AUS)
Hugh Carthy (GBR)
Lawson Craddock (USA)
Alex Howes (USA)
Rigoberto Uran (COL)
Mike Woods (CAN)
