Eenkhoorn Takes Opening Coppa Bartelli Win

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Team Lotto NL Jumbo) has won the opening stage of the Coppa Bartelli race in Italy.

This was a 97km race which started and finished in Gatteo and saw Lawson Craddock (Team EF Education First), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Team Lotto NL Jumbo), Emil Dima (MS Tina - Focus) go clear.

After forty kilometres, their lead was at 2.40 and as their lead went out to 3.06, Craddock took the main points on the first sprint with Eenkhoorn taking the second with 31kms left and a lead of 3.30.

Craddock and Eenkhoorn pushed on whilst Filippo Pozzato abandoned and the duo battled it out going under the flam rouge and it was Eenkhoorn who took the win ahead of Craddock and Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec).









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

