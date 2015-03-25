Edmondson Wins Womens Tour Down Under Opening Stage

Annette Edmondson has won the opening stage of the Women's Santos Tour Down Under.





102 riders from seventeen teams and seventeen countries started the 115km stage which included two loops of the Adelaide Hills and started in Gumeracha.





Five riders tried t0 get away early but were soon brought back by the peloton which was altogther after 25kms of racing through Australia's wine country.





Just before the first South Australia sprint of the race, there was a crash but the riders were able to get back on their way with Chloe Hosking taking the sprint ahead of Annette Edmondson, the sister of the new Australian road race champion.





The pack started to thin out a touch with Rachel Neylan actually getting clear with a lead which went out to 1.20.





She extended that lead to 1.35 before there was another crash heading towards Lobethal at the 101km mark.





Those left in the peloton continued to hunt down Neylan who was only two hundred metres ahead with two kilometres to go. Neylan said later about her break: "My job was to be opportunistic towards the end of the race. I was really happy with the attack I made, but unfortunately I got reeled in with 2km to go."





The peloton got her and Annette Edmondson of Wiggle High 5 took the victory in 3.08. 41 ahead of Italian Giorgia Bronzini and Lauretta Hanson, who finished eight seconds down.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

