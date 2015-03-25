Edmondson The New Australian Road Race Champion

Alex Edmondson is the Australian Road Race Champion for 2018.





The Australian National Championships ended with the men's road race in Ballarat with a 185.9km race, saw a nine man move get established and go seven minutes clear of the peloton.

With a little over three laps remaining and the majority of the early breakaway caught, Chris Harper (Bennelong) and Alex Edmondson. of Mitchelton Scott went after and passed leaders Will Clarke (Education First) and Troy Herfoss.





BMC led by Richie Porte tried to chase them down before a crash on the penultimate lap took down Luke Durbridge who broke his right collarbone.





Harper and Edmondson were worked together and with what was left of the peloton finally catching them, Edmondson was just far away enough to take the win in 4.54.47 ahead of Bora Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy and Richie Porte.





Speaking about his victory, Edmondson said: “I’m absolutely speechless. This means a hell of a lot to me, I just want to thank the team for all their work, my family and my coach. It’s a magical day that I’m not going to forget for a long time.”





“I came here just to do what I could for the guys and to come away with the green and gold is a dream come true. I think every cyclist grows up wanting to wear the green and gold and this isn’t going to sink in for a while.”

“You’re trying to make sure you’re doing the right thing for the team, everyone wants to win but you really just want your teammates to win. Today everything just seemed to go my way.”

“I knew I felt good in the middle of the race, I asked Mat Hayman what I could do, and he just said follow what you can and when Chris Harper went I knew he was in good shape and I knew I needed to get on his wheel.

“Chris Harper is one of my best mates, he lives 500m down the road and every day we ride together, every day he is the one pushing me along and vice versa – most of the time it’s him. It made it a lot harder because we are such good friends off the bike – you want to do the best for your mate, but you also have to look after your teammates. I’m just so thrilled for what he has been able to do, but keep an eye on him, he is going to go a long way.

“This isn’t going to sink in for a while. I’m trying to hold back the tears.”





















KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





Source: DSG

