Edmondson The New Australian Road Race Champion

“I came here just to do what I could for the guys and to come away with the green and gold is a dream come true. I think every cyclist grows up wanting to wear the green and gold and this isn’t going to sink in for a while.”
“You’re trying to make sure you’re doing the right thing for the team, everyone wants to win but you really just want your teammates to win. Today everything just seemed to go my way.”
“I knew I felt good in the middle of the race, I asked Mat Hayman what I could do, and he just said follow what you can and when Chris Harper went I knew he was in good shape and I knew I needed to get on his wheel.
“Chris Harper is one of my best mates, he lives 500m down the road and every day we ride together, every day he is the one pushing me along and vice versa – most of the time it’s him. It made it a lot harder because we are such good friends off the bike – you want to do the best for your mate, but you also have to look after your teammates. I’m just so thrilled for what he has been able to do, but keep an eye on him, he is going to go a long way.
“This isn’t going to sink in for a while. I’m trying to hold back the tears.”
