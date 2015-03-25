Ed Clancy Wins Tour Of Expo 2017

Four times Tour De France winner Chris Froome might have been the star attraction at the Tour Of Expo 2017 in Astana in Kasakhstan but it was JLT Condor's Ed Clancy who took the win.





The race, which was part of an exhibition in Kasakhstan, was a criterium race and saw Froome racing in a field along Fabio Aru of home team Astana.





The race was pretty tight throughout and it came down to a sprint which the Olympian Ed Clancy won.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

