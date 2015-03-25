 

Ed Clancy Wins Tour Of Expo 2017

13 August 2017 02:07
Four times Tour De France winner Chris Froome might have been the star attraction at the Tour Of Expo 2017 in Astana in Kasakhstan but it was JLT Condor's Ed Clancy who took the win.

The race, which was part of an exhibition in Kasakhstan, was a criterium race and saw Froome racing in a field along Fabio Aru of home team Astana.

The race was pretty tight throughout and it came down to a sprint which the Olympian Ed Clancy won.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.