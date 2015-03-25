Ed Clancy Wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour Opener

Brodie Chapman (KordaMentha Real Estate National Team) won the first-ever UCI-sanctioned women’s Herald Sun Tour on Wednesday.
She finished 17th in the time trial to retain the Let’s Go Motorhomes yellow jersey whilst World time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-SCOTT) won the time trial on a 1.6-kilometre course in front of a big Melbourne crowd ahead of Katrin Garfoot (KordaMentha Real Estate National Team) and New Zealand time trial champion Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-SCOTT)
“I am really proud to be the first women to win here,” exclaimed Chapman following her overall victory to the race organisers. “I am so stoked they have put on a women’s tour. My memories of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour are watching the men race up Arthur’s Seat, and watching them do the prologue in the city. Good memories, and it is so nice to be part of it now.
“I am glad I could pull it off for the team,” said Chapman. “It would have been optimistic to hold her off too much – she is the world time trial champion – but my prerogative was just to keep it tidy, stay safe and have a good time out there, which I did!”
Annemiek van Vleuten’s said: “I did not expect this to be honest, because I suffered so much yesterday,” the Dutchwoman explained post-race. “I go home tomorrow. I think I had a great Australian summer, so to go home with this victory in the rainbow jersey in front of an amazing crowd in Melbourne is a really good feeling. Now I will prepare for the Track World Championships and then my road campaign in Europe.
“My Mum wouldn’t want to know, but if you want to win a short time trial you have to take risks! So I took all the risks that were possible. I also did a lot of course recon, so I think that helped me – they were calculated risks today.”
