Ed Clancy Wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour Opener

Olympian and British rider Ed Clancy has won the opening prologue at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne.





The race started with a 1.6km prologue and Clancy of the JLT Condor team went down the ramp tenth out of 101 riders. A great ride saw him finish in a minute and fifty four seconds and then it was a long time in the hot-seat before he was declared the winner with victory by a single second over Mads Pedersen of Trek Segafredo and Lasse Norman Hansen of Aqua Blue Sport.





Ian Bibby was seventh, with Graham Briggs ninth and Matt Gibson tenth.





"This is the biggest thing I have won on the road. It is unusual for a stage race of this calibre to start off with such a short prologue. It suits the track with my physical assets," Clancy said about his win.





In recent editions of the race, a challenging stage 1 has seen the yellow jersey change hands. With two tough stages to come before the GC deciding Lake Mountains, Clancy admitted he isn't dreaming of joining Brad Wiggins and Chris Froome as overall winners. He is simply focused on enjoying his first leader's jersey.





"This is big for a guy like me and perhaps as big as it is going to get. I am over the moon and I can't wait to ride around in the yellow jersey tomorrow. I think everyone here knows what I am about and no one is expecting me to take on Chaves on stage 3 so I am going to enjoy my day in yellow."

Brodie Chapman (KordaMentha Real Estate National Team) won the first-ever UCI-sanctioned women’s Herald Sun Tour on Wednesday. She finished 17th in the time trial to retain the Let’s Go Motorhomes yellow jersey whilst World time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-SCOTT) won the time trial on a 1.6-kilometre course in front of a big Melbourne crowd ahead of Katrin Garfoot (KordaMentha Real Estate National Team) and New Zealand time trial champion Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-SCOTT) “I am really proud to be the first women to win here,” exclaimed Chapman following her overall victory to the race organisers. “I am so stoked they have put on a women’s tour. My memories of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour are watching the men race up Arthur’s Seat, and watching them do the prologue in the city. Good memories, and it is so nice to be part of it now. “I am glad I could pull it off for the team,” said Chapman. “It would have been optimistic to hold her off too much – she is the world time trial champion – but my prerogative was just to keep it tidy, stay safe and have a good time out there, which I did!” Annemiek van Vleuten’s said: “I did not expect this to be honest, because I suffered so much yesterday,” the Dutchwoman explained post-race. “I go home tomorrow. I think I had a great Australian summer, so to go home with this victory in the rainbow jersey in front of an amazing crowd in Melbourne is a really good feeling. Now I will prepare for the Track World Championships and then my road campaign in Europe. “My Mum wouldn’t want to know, but if you want to win a short time trial you have to take risks! So I took all the risks that were possible. I also did a lot of course recon, so I think that helped me – they were calculated risks today.”





