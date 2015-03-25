Ed Clancy Looking Forward To Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Decorated Olympian Ed Clancy has said that he is looking forward to the Jayco Herald Sun Tour which starts on January 30th.





Clancy, who riders for JLT Condor, is using the race to prepare for the Track World Championships and told the Herald Sun: “I’m preparing for the track world’s and I see this as a way of getting there. “That said, it’d be ace if I could get a good result on the prologue.





The opening stage will be a 1.6km prologue in Melbourne with Stage 1 from Colac to Warrnambool, Stage 2 from Warrnambool to Ballarat, stage three from Mitchelton Wineries to Lake Mountain with stage four, four circuits around King Lake.





Clancy is not looking forward to stage three and said: “I’ve heard a few stories from the boys and many a horror story about Stage 3.





“With 211k’s, a 45-minute climb at the end, it’s where the GC (General Classification) is likely to be won and lost I’m guessing.





“The Jayco Herald Sun Tour is a great way to set up my year. “JLT, the road team, has done it every year for the last five or six years now. I first jumped on the band wagon this time last year and really enjoyed it… I can’t see me spending my January in a different way.”



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.